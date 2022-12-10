Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $45.60. Approximately 80,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,465,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

Specifically, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Catalent Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $1,208,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 51.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Catalent by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Catalent by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.