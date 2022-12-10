Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Price Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $45.60. 80,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,465,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

Specifically, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Catalent by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Catalent by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 66.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 88.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

