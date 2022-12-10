Centiva Capital LP Boosts Position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,257 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.27% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 2,233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 805,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 771,400 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 214.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 629,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 429,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $3,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,470,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HZON opened at $9.92 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

