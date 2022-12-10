Centiva Capital LP Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,059,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $101.37 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

