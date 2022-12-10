Centiva Capital LP Has $1.97 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.71 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.77.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.