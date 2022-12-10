Centiva Capital LP Purchases 23,804 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1,227.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

