Centiva Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 513.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,353 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 39.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. UBS Group began coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $11.34 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.75.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.