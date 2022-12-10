Cesar Johnston Sells 19,000 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $18,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,263.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Energous Stock Performance

WATT opened at $0.97 on Friday. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

Energous Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,100,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

