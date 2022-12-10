Cesar Johnston Sells 19,000 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $18,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,263.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Energous Stock Performance
WATT opened at $0.97 on Friday. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
