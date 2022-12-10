Charles L. Frischer Buys 14,182 Shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles L. Frischer purchased 14,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $24,109.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 437,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,979.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Regional Health Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Regional Health Properties stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.13. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the third quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

Featured Stories

