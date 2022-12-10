Chase (NYSE:CCF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Chase Stock Up 0.1 %
CCF stock opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chase has a 12-month low of $74.36 and a 12-month high of $105.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.88.
Chase Company Profile
