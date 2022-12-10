Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HACK stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $62.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.