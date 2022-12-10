Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 111.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 206.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of DEO stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.32. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
