Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after buying an additional 376,498 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,439,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

