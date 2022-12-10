Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,505 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.