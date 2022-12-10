Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 549 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 561.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 49,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.22.

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $218.32 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

