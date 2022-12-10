Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

