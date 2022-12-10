Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

