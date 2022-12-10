Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

