Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.75.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,355 shares of company stock worth $5,736,987. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

