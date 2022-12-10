Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $168,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $528.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.00 and its 200-day moving average is $488.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

