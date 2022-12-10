Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $109,000 in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHLRD opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

