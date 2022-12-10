Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $109,000 in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:WHLRD opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.55.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLRD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.