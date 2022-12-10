Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $129,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 638,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 56,355 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.