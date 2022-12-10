Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $132,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 33.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 61.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 65.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $282,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,850,855.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $282,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,850,855.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,547.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,531 shares of company stock valued at $697,417. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

