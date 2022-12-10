Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE STWD opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

