Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,665 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 16.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,741,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 104.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 59,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $408,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Antero Resources Price Performance
Antero Resources stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.51. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Antero Resources Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Resources (AR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.