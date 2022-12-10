Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,665 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 16.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,741,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 104.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 59,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $408,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources Price Performance

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.51. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.