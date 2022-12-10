Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $116.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.