Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after buying an additional 1,735,496 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 69.9% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,892,000 after buying an additional 395,558 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $36,118,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Leidos by 2,130.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 338,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after buying an additional 322,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Leidos by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,052,000 after buying an additional 247,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Leidos Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.85 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

