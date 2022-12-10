Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $155,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 114.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 7.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 111.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Diageo by 106.9% during the first quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.24) to GBX 3,350 ($40.85) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.87) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,232.22.

Diageo Trading Down 1.1 %

Diageo Profile

Shares of DEO stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.92 and a 200-day moving average of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.