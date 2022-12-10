Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $131.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

