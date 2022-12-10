Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Shares of CVS opened at $101.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

