Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $80.03 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

