Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.