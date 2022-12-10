Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CIEN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.74.

CIEN stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,287.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,287.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,814,026.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,208 shares of company stock worth $1,638,731. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

