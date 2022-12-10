Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Loop Capital

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ciena from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.74.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,287.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,287.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $141,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after acquiring an additional 933,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,111 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

