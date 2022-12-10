Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 91,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,755,337 shares.The stock last traded at $51.07 and had previously closed at $43.24.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $141,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 235,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 28.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ciena by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ciena by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

