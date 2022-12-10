Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after acquiring an additional 252,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 301.7% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 265,211 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 199,191 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.