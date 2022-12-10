Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

