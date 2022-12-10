Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

