Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ferrari by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $220.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average is $198.16. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $271.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.