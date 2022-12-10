Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $428,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cintas were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $453.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $427.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.47. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $463.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

