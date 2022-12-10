Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $490,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 198,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.