Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $532,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,264,000 after purchasing an additional 154,573 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $8,143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $98,143,670.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $8,143,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $98,143,670.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,750 shares of company stock valued at $40,057,093 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.67 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average is $163.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.