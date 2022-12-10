Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Williams Companies by 51.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Williams Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
