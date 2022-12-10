Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 141,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in IQVIA by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in IQVIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 272,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,189,000 after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

