Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 891 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,803 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SEA were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,368,654,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of SEA by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $267,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $256.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SEA

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.