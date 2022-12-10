Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Welltower were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Welltower by 236.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,484,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

