Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,131 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $185.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $191.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.49.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.