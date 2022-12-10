Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,566 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Paychex were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

