Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,738 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,500 shares of company stock worth $13,813,501. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $100.04 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $104.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average of $92.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

