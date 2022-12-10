Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,798 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $101.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

